

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $43.2 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $88.6 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Varian Medical Systems reported adjusted earnings of $77.6 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $794.5 million from $779.4 million last year.



Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $77.6 Mln. vs. $96.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $794.5 Mln vs. $779.4 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

