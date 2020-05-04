Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852812 ISIN: US92220P1057 Ticker-Symbol: VNM 
Frankfurt
04.05.20
16:32 Uhr
102,00 Euro
-4,00
-3,77 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00106,0022:31
105,00106,0022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC102,00-3,77 %