

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1742 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $99 Mln. vs. $1388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72



