

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $14.07 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $12.85 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $109.08 million from $101.73 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $14.07 Mln. vs. $12.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $109.08 Mln vs. $101.73 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

