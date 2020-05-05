

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) said the company has identified that some of its cloud products do not meet one or several contractually agreed or statutory IT security standards at present. The company noted that these findings were not identified in response to a security incident. The affected customers represent approximately 9 percent of the company's 440,000 customers.



SAP SE said it does not believe that any customer data has been compromised as a result of these issues. The company has decided to update its security-related terms and conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

