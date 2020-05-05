

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR):



-Earnings: -$158 million in Q1 vs. -$91 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.16 in Q1 vs. -$1.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$103 million or -$1.40 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.75 billion in Q1 vs. $1.92 billion in the same period last year.



