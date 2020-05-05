

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 12:30 am ET Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its decision on interest rates. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate at 0.25 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the aussie rose against the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The aussie was worth 68.77 against the yen, 1.6904 against the euro, 0.6449 against the greenback and 1.0630 against the kiwi as of 12:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

