Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 691660 ISIN: DE0006916604 Ticker-Symbol: PFV 
Xetra
04.05.20
17:35 Uhr
151,60 Euro
+1,00
+0,66 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
153,20154,6009:00
150,60152,0009:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG151,60+0,66 %