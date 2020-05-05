Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876845 ISIN: ES0173516115 Ticker-Symbol: REP 
Tradegate
05.05.20
10:31 Uhr
8,258 Euro
+0,438
+5,60 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
REPSOL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPSOL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1168,13410:55
8,1068,14410:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REPSOL
REPSOL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REPSOL SA8,258+5,60 %