

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area producer prices for March. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 2.6 percent on year after easing 1.3 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro eased against its major trading partners.



The euro was worth 1.0527 against the franc, 115.95 against the yen, 0.8737 against the pound and 1.0857 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

