

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD):



-Earnings: -$616 million in Q1 vs. $521 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.83 in Q1 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $617 million or $0.84 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.75 per share -Revenue: $5.22 billion in Q1 vs. $5.41 billion in the same period last year.



