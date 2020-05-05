

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded on Tuesday after falling sharply the previous day on concerns about the coronavirus's impact on earnings and rising U.S.-China tensions.



Sentiment improved somewhat as several countries across Europe and the Middle East eased lockdown restrictions.



Meanwhile, Germany's top court has ruled that the European Central Bank's mass bond-buying to stabilize the eurozone partly violates the German constitution.



German judges gave the ECB three months' time to adopt a new decision that demonstrates in a comprehensible and substantiated manner that the monetary policy objectives pursued by the ECB are not disproportionate.



The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 1.5 percent to 333.37 after plunging 2.7 percent on Monday.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent.



Adecco Group shares rose 0.7 percent. The staffing firm swung to a loss in the first quarter, but said there are early signs of a gradual stabilization.



Copenhagen-based jewellery maker Pandora surged 8 percent. The company said it is in a strong financial position to sustain a prolonged Covid-19 crisis.



Spanish energy major Repsol S.A. jumped 8.4 percent after its adjusted net profit beat forecasts.



Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss plunged 3.5 percent. After posting a loss in the first quarter, the company said it expects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to get worse before it gets better.



Hi-tech equipment manufacturer Manz soared 8 percent after its first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes improved significantly to 3.5 million euros from previous year's 0.6 million euros.



Similarly, real estate company Vonovia rallied 7 percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter profit and backing its full-year outlook.



Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh surged 6 percent after raising its 2020 forecast.



French lender BNP Paribas rose 3.2 percent after reporting a rise in securities services revenues in the first quarter.



EssilorLuxottica gained 1.7 percent. The eye-wear conglomerate reported a 10 percent fall in first-quarter revenue and warned that the impact of the crisis will likely be stronger in the second quarter.



Total SA shares jumped 6 percent as oil prices surged further and the company maintained its dividend despite reporting a sharp fall in first-quarter net adjusted profit.



Budget airline Ryanair Holdings rose about 1 percent despite posting dismal trading performance for April.



Property company LondonMetric Property gained 2 percent after announcing it will raise GBP100 million to fund acquisitions.



