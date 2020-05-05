

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $624.6 million, or $5.43 per share. This compares with $461.1 million, or $3.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $770.6 million or $6.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.6% to $1.83 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $770.6 Mln. vs. $517.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.60 vs. $4.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.13 -Revenue (Q1): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.900 - $2.040 Bln



