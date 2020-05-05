

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $193 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $104 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $239 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.52 billion from $1.49 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $239 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year.



