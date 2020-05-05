

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, water technology company A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) said it is suspending its financial guidance for the full-year 2020, as it believes the current environment does not allow it to forecast performance with reasonable precision.



As the severity and duration of the disruption and pace of recovery in its end markets become clearer, the Company will look to return to its practice of providing a current year outlook.



Given the uncertain business environment, the Company suspended its share repurchase program in mid-March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AO SMITH-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de