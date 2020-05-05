Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12HU0 ISIN: US52603B1070 Ticker-Symbol: T77 
Tradegate
04.05.20
20:06 Uhr
223,10 Euro
-4,90
-2,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LENDINGTREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENDINGTREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
209,40223,4013:54
217,40223,0013:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENDINGTREE
LENDINGTREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENDINGTREE INC223,10-2,15 %