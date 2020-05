WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, packaging company Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) said it is suspending its financial guidance for the full-year 2020, given the uncertainty in the markets we serve amid the COVID-19 outbreak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

