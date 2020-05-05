

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket chain Costco announced a temporary limit to members' meat purchases amid increasing shortage as many of the meat producers have halted production to stop the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.



In its Covid-19 updates, the company said on its site that fresh meat purchases are limited to a total of 3 items per member among the beef, pork and poultry products.



The company said, 'Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites.'



Since Monday, the company has adopted various measures for its smooth operations and for the safety of employees and customers amid the pandemic. All Costco members and guests are now urged to wear a face covering at all times while at Costco.



As of now, most U.S. Costco locations and Costco gas stations have returned to regular operating hours. U.S. Costco warehouses will allow no more than two people to enter the warehouse with each membership card.



Further, starting Monday, Costco warehouses are open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday for members ages 60 and older, and people with disabilities.



Citing the increased shortage of meat products, other grocers have also announced certain purchasing limits. Supermarket giant Kroger last week said it has purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork. Further, Wegmans has set limits on family packs of boneless, skinless chicken breasts and 80% ground beef.



While announcing the shutdown of its beef facility in Pasco, Washington in mid-April, Tyson Foods, Inc. had warned that the closure will mean reduced food supplies and presents problems to farmers who have no place to take their livestock.



Tyson Foods also said recently that it expects more meat plant closures this year and that it will continue producing less meat than usual as employees refrain from coming to work.



In early May, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at keeping meat-processing facilities open to strengthen America's food supply chain amid the coronavirus pandemic.



