

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Baltimore, Maryland-based Medifast, Inc. is recalling certain Optavia Oatmeal products citing undeclared milk, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.



The recall involves around 24,923 boxes of OPTAVIA Essential Old Fashioned Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal. The product is packaged in yellow and white cardboard boxes with the brand name.



Each box contains 7 individual serving packets of 32 grams. The recalled products' lot numbers are RP1048870 and RP1048871 with 'Best By' date of January 8, 2021, and RP1048886 with 'Best By' date of January 9, 2021.



The product was shipped to customers throughout the United States from January 23 to April 27.



It was found that these packets inadvertently contained undeclared traces of milk following a customer complaint. The company hasn't received more complaints on this.



The customers with allergy to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The recall excludes all other Medifast or OPTAVIA products.



Consumers are urged to destroy the product or contact Medifast for a replacement.



In similar incidents, Whole Foods Market, the supermarket chain owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, in early March had called back select Green Chile Chicken Tamales due to the presence of undeclared milk.



Last week, Mondelez Global LLC recalled RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches over undeclared peanut. Similarly, the presence of undeclared sulfites caused Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. to recall Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink in late April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

