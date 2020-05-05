

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Co. (WRK) said it is resetting its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share for an annual rate of $0.80 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2020 and will be paid on May 28, 2020.



The company is reducing fiscal 2020 capital investments by approximately $150 million, to a level of $950 million. It will reduce fiscal 2021 capital investments to a range of $600 million to $800 million.



The company has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 net sales, Adjusted Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance due to the unknown duration and severity of reduced economic activity associated with COVID-19.



The company is decreasing salaries and retainers up to 25% for the Company's senior executive team and board of directors in addition to reducing discretionary expenses The company expects to use company stock to pay its annual incentive and company funded 401(k) contributions in 2020.



