

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $21.1 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $15.0 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $26.6M or $0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $0.96 billion from $1.00 billion last year.



Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $26.6M. vs. $10.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q1): $0.96 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

