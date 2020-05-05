

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased notably in April and persons claiming unemployment benefits reached a record high due to coronavirus containment measures, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security revealed on Tuesday.



Registered unemployment increased by 282,891 from the previous month in April. The total number of job seekers reached 3.83 million.



Data showed that a record 5.19 million people claimed unemployment benefits in April.



Unemployment in the service sector increased by 219,128 and that in industry by 26,832. In construction, unemployment grew by 25,055 and in agriculture by 4,015.



Unemployment among youth aged below 25 years increased by 31,262 people or 10.87 percent compared to the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken