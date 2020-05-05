

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) and Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Alexion to acquire Portola, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on life-threatening blood-related disorders. A subsidiary of Alexion will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Portola's common stock at a price of $18 per share.



Following successful completion of the tender offer, Alexion will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the offer at the same price of $18 per share through a merger. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.



