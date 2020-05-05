

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation reached its lowest level in forty months in March, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 0.65 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.75 percent rise in February.



This was the slowest inflation since November 2016.



Prices for domestic market grew 1.07 percent annually in March, while non-domestic market prices fell 0.04 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for non-durable consumer goods gained 5.42 percent and capital goods increased 4.80 percent.



Prices for durable consumer goods grew 2.27 percent and intermediate goods rose 0.02 percent. Meanwhile, prices for energy fell 6.89 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.18 percent in March.



