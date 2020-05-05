

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $14.31 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $61.87 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, BGC Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99.78 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $603.17 million from $544.75 million last year.



BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $99.78 Mln. vs. $93.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $603.17 Mln vs. $544.75 Mln last year.



