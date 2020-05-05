Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM3H ISIN: US5024311095 Ticker-Symbol: HRS 
Tradegate
05.05.20
13:02 Uhr
176,00 Euro
+4,00
+2,33 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
173,86176,8615:18
173,00177,0015:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC176,00+2,33 %