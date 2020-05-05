

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Kopin Corp. (KOPN), a provider of wearable computing technologies, noted that its Augmented Reality or AR headset customers have reported their products are being used in hospitals and areas of high infection by medical and public safety responders amid the COVID-19 crisis.



'While we are experiencing unusual times to say the least, we believe our strong defense business, OLED micro displays development activities and continued emphasis on efficiently managing our cost structure is carrying our momentum into the second quarter,' said Dr. John Fan, CEO of Kopin.



