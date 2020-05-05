Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KBL8 ISIN: BMG667211046 Ticker-Symbol: 1NC 
Tradegate
05.05.20
16:55 Uhr
10,626 Euro
-2,612
-19,73 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,50010,60816:55
10,50210,62616:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD10,626-19,73 %