

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FUPEF.PK) said that its shareholders approved all the agenda items by a large majority. 99.99% voted in favor of the proposed dividend payment of 0.97 euros per preference share and 0.96 euros per ordinary share. It represents an increase of 2 cents per share compared to the previous financial year.



The actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board were approved by 99.99% and 99.96%, respectively. The majority of shareholders also accepted the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftspr?fungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, as auditor of the annual financial statements and auditor of the consolidated annual financial statements for the 2020 financial year.



In addition, the proposal regarding the remuneration of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE was approved by 85.67%, while the remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board was approved by 86.39%.



The Nomination Committee's proposals for filling Supervisory Board positions were followed by the shareholders with a large majority.



The shareholders confirmed Kurt Bock, Susanne Fuchs and Ingeborg Neumann as shareholder representatives and elected Christoph Loos as a new member of the Board.



In addition, Cornelia Stahlschmidt and Jens Lehfeldt were appointed to the Supervisory Board as employee representatives.



Following the Annual General Meeting, the new Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE elected Kurt Bock as its Chairman and Susanne Fuchs as its Deputy Chairwoman at its constituent meeting.



Ingeborg Neumann was elected as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken