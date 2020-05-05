

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total said it aims to get to net-zero emissions by 2050 together with society for its global business across its production and energy products used by its customers.



Total confirmed its target of a renewable generation gross capacity of 25 GW in 2025 and will continue to expand its business to become a leading international player in renewable energies.



Total said it currently allocates more than 10% of its Capex to low carbon electricity, the highest level among the Majors. To actively contribute to the energy transition, Total will further increase its allocation of Capex in favor of low carbon electricity to 20% by 2030 or sooner.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken