Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862837 ISIN: US8447411088 Ticker-Symbol: SWN 
Tradegate
05.05.20
20:15 Uhr
24,740 Euro
-0,565
-2,23 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,50024,55521:09
24,50524,58021:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORP LTD0,376-2,08 %
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO24,740-2,23 %