

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $78 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $389 million or $2.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.1% to $1.42 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $389 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.47 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q3): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KLA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de