

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC):



-Earnings: -$127.06 million in Q1 vs. $25.99 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.14 in Q1 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, SBA Communications Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $259.86 million or $2.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.40 per share -Revenue: $517.07 million in Q1 vs. $493.29 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.89 - $9.29 Full year revenue guidance: $2040 - $2080 Mln



