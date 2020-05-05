

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $505 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $447 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $591 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $1.79 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $591 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,690 Mln



