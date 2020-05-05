

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $33.67 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $35.42 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $652.6 million from $648.9 million last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $652.6 Mln vs. $648.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65



