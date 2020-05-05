

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity Residential (EQR) said, due to the inherent uncertainty surrounding the social and economic disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company believes it is appropriate to withdraw its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance.



Equity Residential stated that it has approximately $25.6 million in debt maturities and $200.0 million in estimated development spend remaining in 2020. The company noted that, with over $2.2 billion in readily available liquidity and very strong credit metrics, it is well positioned to meet these and future obligations.



