

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $171.7 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $134.4 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.0 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $689.8 million from $625.0 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $194.0 Mln. vs. $170.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $689.8 Mln vs. $625.0 Mln last year.



