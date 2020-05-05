

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) said the company is suspending its full-year 2020 detailed financial guidance. The company noted that, currently, the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy remains uncertain.



'While the future remains uncertain, we are beginning to see signs of increasing economic activity. We remain confident in our ability to quickly adjust our costs and capital expenditures to align with changes in demand. Assuming the economy continues to recover, and GDP sequentially improves in the third and fourth quarter as currently predicted by economists, we expect to generate over $1 billion of adjusted free cash flow in 2020,' said Donald Slager, CEO.



Republic previously announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share for stockholders of record on July 1, 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken