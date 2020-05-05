Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 264748 ISIN: US1096961040 Ticker-Symbol: PTY 
Frankfurt
05.05.20
16:45 Uhr
43,800 Euro
-0,400
-0,90 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BRINKS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRINKS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,20044,60005.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRINKS
BRINKS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRINKS COMPANY43,800-0,90 %