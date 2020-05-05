

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Brink's Co reported adjusted earnings of $18 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $873 million from $905 million last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $18 Mln. vs. $41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $873 Mln vs. $905 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

