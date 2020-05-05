Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851704 ISIN: US5770811025 Ticker-Symbol: MTT 
Tradegate
05.05.20
20:35 Uhr
8,049 Euro
+0,180
+2,29 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MATTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATTEL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9117,97405.05.
8,0438,10005.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MATTEL
MATTEL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATTEL INC8,049+2,29 %