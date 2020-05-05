

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY):



-Earnings: -$2.23 billion in Q1 vs. $0.63 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.49 in Q1 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$467 million or -$0.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.63 per share -Revenue: $6.45 billion in Q1 vs. $4.09 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken