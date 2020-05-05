Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884888 ISIN: US1630721017 Ticker-Symbol: CF2 
Tradegate
05.05.20
17:25 Uhr
18,600 Euro
+0,200
+1,09 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,30018,40005.05.
18,00018,10005.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHEESECAKE FACTORY
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC18,600+1,09 %