

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole Group reported first quarter stated net income Group share of 908 million euros, down 32.8% from prior year. Underlying net income Group share declined 31.6% to 981 million euros. Stated revenues were 8.37 billion euros, up 2.1%. Underlying revenues were 8.38 billion euros, up 0.7%.



For Crédit Agricole S.A., stated result was 638 million euros, down 16.4% from last year. Underlying net income Group share declined 18.1% to 652 million euros. Stated revenues were 5.20 billion euros, up 7.1%. Underlying revenues were 5.14 billion euros, up 4.8%.



