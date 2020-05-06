

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders declined the most since the records began in 1991, due to the coronavirus pandemic, data published by Destatis revealed Wednesday.



Factory orders declined sharply by 15.6 percent on a monthly basis in March, much bigger than the 1.2 percent drop logged in February.



This was the biggest fall since January 1991. Economists had expected a 10 percent decrease.



Domestic orders decreased 14.8 percent and foreign orders fell 16.1 percent in March from the previous month.



On a yearly basis, factory orders were down 16 percent, in contrast to a 1.9 percent rise in February.



Data showed that turnover in manufacturing declined 11.5 percent month-on-month in March versus an increase of 0.5 percent in February.



