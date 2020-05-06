

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc (RCDO.L) reported that its order intake in the quarter to 31 March 2020 was at 30 million pounds per month. The Group secured a further 19 million pounds of orders in April 2020.



The Group noted that, against the backdrop of COVID-19, some of its businesses continue to perform well whilst others have been more adversely impacted.



At 30 April 2020, net debt was 80.8 million pounds, with 20 million pounds of 150 million pounds RCF undrawn and available. On 5 May 2020, the Group exercised 50 million pounds of the accordion option of its banking facilities, thereby increasing the RCF to 200 million pounds and increasing the amount undrawn and available to 70 million pounds. Ricardo Plc stated that this provides the Group with increased committed funding available for the remaining term through to July 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken