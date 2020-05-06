

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British media company ITV Plc (ITV.L) Wednesday posted 4 percent downslide in total revenue and 7 percent decline in total external revenue for the first quarter and said it is not providing outlook for second quarter or for the remainder of the year.



For the first quarter, total revenue, which comprises ITV Broadcast and ITV Studios, declined by 4 percent to 842 million pounds. Total external revenue, which includes Internal supply, slid by 7 percent to 694 million pounds for the quarter.



While ITV Broadcast revenue rose by 2 percent, ITV Studios revenue fell by 11 percent, impacted by the phasing of deliveries and restrictions on working practices due to COVID-19.



ITV total advertising revenue was up 2 percent, and online revenue rose 26 percent. ITV total viewing increased by 2 percent during the quarter, with very strong growth in online viewing, simulcast viewing and ITV Hub.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is not giving guidance for the second quarter or for the remainder of the year, as it remains uncertain and is changing rapidly.



