

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, Wednesday reported a net loss for the full year, as revenues slid by 4 percent due to lower milestone and licensing revenue.



In its full-year preliminary results, the company reported a net loss attributable to the owners of the parent of 16.06 million pounds, compared to a net profit of 7.54 million pounds last year. On a diluted per share basis, loss was 22.10 pence versus loss of 10.89 pence last year.



The Group said it incurred an operating loss of 14.5 million pounds in the year, compared to an operating profit of 13.9 million pounds last year.



Operating expenses in the year rose by 57 percent, reflecting investment in bio-processing operations and people in preparation for the Oxbox bioprocessing facility coming online in 2020.



Oxford Biomedica's total revenues for the year slid by 4 percent to 64.1 million pounds from 66.8 million pounds, due to lower milestone and licensing revenue. However, revenues generated from bioprocessing/commercial development grew 17 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

