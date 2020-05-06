

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $557.6 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $587.9 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $727.5 million or $3.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $1.44 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $727.5 Mln. vs. $545.5M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.22 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.71 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.45 - $10.75 Full year revenue guidance: $5,230 - $5,330 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

