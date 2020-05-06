

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now projects non GAAP earnings per share in a range of $10.45 to $10.75, revised from prior guidance range of $10.65 to $10.85. Total revenues are anticipated in the range of $5.23 billion to $5.33 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $5.50 billion to $5.56 billion. The company noted that the updated guidance excludes the impact of the recently announced agreement to acquire Portola.



First quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $3.22, a 35 percent increase from prior year. Total revenues were $1.45 billion, a 27 percent increase from prior year.



