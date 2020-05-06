Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857534 ISIN: US6501111073 Ticker-Symbol: NYT 
Tradegate
05.05.20
20:35 Uhr
30,600 Euro
+0,800
+2,68 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00031,20014:06
31,00031,20014:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEW YORK TIMES
NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY30,600+2,68 %