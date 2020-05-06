

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management, Inc. (WM) said the company is suspending its 2020 financial guidance due to the unprecedented impact of, and uncertainty created by, the COVID-19 pandemic. The company projects a significant decrease in 2020 revenue from planned levels as a result of COVID-19, driven by volume declines in its landfill and industrial and commercial collection businesses.



First quarter adjusted net income per share was $0.93, compared to $0.94, a year ago. Revenues were $3.73 billion compared to $3.70 billion, last year.



The company has temporarily suspended share repurchases for the foreseeable future.



